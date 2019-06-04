Northwell Health and Canyon Ranch sign strategic alliance

Through the agreement, Northwell and Canyon Ranch plan on creating a cooperative culture for health and wellness across the New York metropolitan area. The alliance will initially include resiliency training for Northwell clinicians focused on various self-care topics, including wellness, prevention and lifestyle behavior changes, expertly designed by the Canyon Ranch Wellness Architects™ – a collection of dynamic thought leaders and esteemed experts who share innovative ideas and integrative wellness insights focused on health, healing and achieving optimal wellness. Launching this year, the initiative will be the first of numerous collaborations between these two trailblazing brands.

"Northwell's goal is to become a wellness organization," said Michael J. Dowling, Northwell's president and chief executive officer. "Having a healthy organization enhances employee engagement, which results in better patient experiences. Having Canyon Ranch as a partner strengthens our services, and benefits our staff, patients and communities."

"As a trailblazer in integrative wellness for four decades, our affiliation with Northwell Health is testimony to our commitment to continue innovating with trusted experts" said Susan E. Docherty, chief executive officer of Canyon Ranch. "We are honored to impart transformative wellness in partnership with New York state's largest and highly-respected health care provider, an organization that is equally committed to the well-being of their colleagues, as we collectively are to our guests and patients."

Northwell has implemented several employee-based health and wellness initiatives in recent years, including healthier food initiatives, the myWellness platform and walking challenges that have involved tens of thousands of employees, including the current "Walk to Rome" competition that includes more than 18,000 health system staff competing on nearly 2,000 teams. The new strategic alliance is aimed at building on Northwell's existing employee wellness strategy by providing access to resources focused on wellbeing, prevention, educational and lifestyle behavior change expertise from Canyon Ranch.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 69,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu.

About Canyon Ranch®

Canyon Ranch® has been a trailblazer and an industry-leading proponent of the wellness lifestyle since its founding in 1979, operating the world's most celebrated collection of life-enhancement properties, holistic living developments, and complementary brand extensions. Ushering in its 40th Anniversary this year, Canyon Ranch has imparted integrative expertise to millions of guests on land, at sea and in the air. With established wellness destination resorts in Tucson, Arizona and Lenox, Massachusetts, the brand's first foray into California introduces Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat – Woodside. Opening in October 2019, the company's first retreat model will offer guests highly-sensory, personalized wellness sojourns and thoughtfully-curated programs embracing multiple themes. In addition, Canyon Ranch operates the world's largest day spa at The Venetian® Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada and 22 Canyon Ranch at Sea® wellness facilities onboard luxury cruise ships: Cunard Cruise Line, Oceania® Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, and on Celebrity Cruises®. Canyon Ranch is a 13-time winner of Travel + Leisure's Best Spa Award, an 11-time recipient of the Condé Nast Traveler Best Destination Spa Award, and both wellness resorts were named in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report Best Hotels rankings.

