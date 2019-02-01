Northwell Health's Senior VP Winifred Mack Joins Long Island University's Board of Trustees

"We welcome Winnie Mack to the Board. She brings a wealth of knowledge, vision and passion that will enable us to continue to propel the University into the top ranks of nationally recognized academic institutions," said Eric Krasnoff, chairman of the Board of Trustees. "We know she will serve as a role model for our students given her own inspiring professional career."

Ms. Mack earned a B.S. in Nursing ('76) and a Master's Degree in Public Administration ('85) from LIU Post. In recognition of her accomplishments, she was presented with LIU Post's Distinguished Alumni Award in 2013. She officially joined the Board at its Jan. 22, 2019 meeting.

"LIU is honored that someone with such a distinguished record is joining our Board of Trustees," said Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, president of LIU. "Her experience will be an invaluable addition as we continue to achieve our goals for the future of the University."

Ms. Mack has more than 40 years of health-care experience as a nurse and an administrator. When she was promoted to become the executive director at Southside Hospital in 2006, she became the second nurse to lead a Northwell hospital.

As Northwell's senior vice president, she is responsible for overseeing and implementing policies, evaluating perioperative protocols, providing counsel for emergency management services and working on issues related to labor management, strategic planning, special projects, community relations and management consulting.

Prior to her current position, she served as regional executive director of Northwell's Eastern Region, which includes Glen Cove, Huntington, Plainview, Southside, South Oaks and Syosset Hospitals as well as Peconic Bay Medical Center. In that role, she coordinated activities within the region that forged strong physician partnerships and found new opportunities for growth and investment.

Before entering the executive ranks of Northwell in 2002, Ms. Mack held high-level administrative and nursing positions at Continuum Health Partners' Beth Israel-St. Luke's Roosevelt Health System, Winthrop-University Hospital, Nassau University Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.

She is the founding member of both the North American Transplant Coordinators Organization and the New York Transplantation Society. She is a Board member of the YMCA of Long Island, the LIU School of Health Professions and Nursing Advisory Board, and serves as a Long Island Trustee for the Energeia Partnership at Molloy College. She has also been a Board Member of Nassau Community Colleges' Clinical Technology Program. In December, 2018, Ms. Mack was named a member of the Hofstra Northwell Hagedorn Honor Society.

In 2018, Ms. Mack was an Irish Americans in Government Honoree and a November 2018 YMCA of Long Island Honoree. She was honored by Long Island Business News with their Top 50 Women Award in 2016, and was the recipient in 2014 of the National Association of Professional Women's Women of the Year Award. In 2012, the Islip Breast Cancer Coalition made her the honoree of their "Evening in Pink" and the YMCA Boulton Center bestowed their Ambassador of the Arts Award upon her in 2011.

About Long Island University (LIU)

LIU is one of the nation's largest private universities. Since 1926, LIU has provided high quality academic programs taught by world-class faculty. LIU offers hundreds of accredited programs to approximately 20,000 students, with a network of over 200,000 alumni, including leaders in industries across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

SOURCE Long Island University

Related Links

http://www.liu.edu

