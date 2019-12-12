Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO) Further Expands Senior Management Team

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB: NWBO)("NW Bio"), a biotechnology company developing DCVax® personalized immune therapies for solid tumor cancers, today announced that it has further expanded its senior management team with the addition of Ms. Jean M. Davis as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer, and interim Chief Information Officer.

Ms. Davis comes to NW Bio from BDO USA LLP, where she was a Risk Advisory Senior Manager. She is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Sarbanes-Oxley Expert, Certified Internal Auditor, and Certified Project Management Professional. She obtained her Master of Science in Business with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from Johns Hopkins University.

Ms. Davis brings over 24 years of experience assisting both national and multi-national, public and private companies with their finance and accounting functions, financial reporting, compliance with financial, industry-specific and federal regulations, and related matters. Ms. Davis also worked previously at Deloitte & Touche.

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Davis to NW Bio," commented NW Bio's CEO, Linda Powers. "We believe that her breath of knowledge and experience in finance and accounting, project management, data analytics and information technology, as well as her passion for our cause with DCVax®, will make Ms. Davis a strong addition to the NW Bio executive team."

Ms. Davis commented: "NW Bio is pursuing an exciting cause with its novel DCVax® immune therapies for cancer. I look forward to bringing my background and experience to bear to help take the Company to the next level.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing personalized immunotherapy products designed to treat cancers more effectively than current treatments, without toxicities of the kind associated with chemotherapies, and on a cost-effective basis, in both the North America and Europe. The Company has a broad platform technology for DCVax® dendritic cell-based vaccines. The Company's lead program is a 331-patient Phase III trial of DCVax®-L for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). GBM is the most aggressive and lethal form of brain cancer, and is an "orphan disease." The Company is also pursuing development of DCVax®-Direct for inoperable solid tumor cancers. It has completed a 40-patient Phase I trial, and is preparing for Phase II trials. The Company previously conducted a Phase I/II trial with DCVax-L for advanced ovarian cancer together with the University of Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements concerning future treatment of patients using DCVax and future clinical trials, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "design," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We cannot guarantee that we actually will achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as risks related to the Company's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials and complete the trials on a timely basis, uncertainties about the clinical trials process, uncertainties about the timely performance of third parties, risks related to whether the Company's products will demonstrate safety and efficacy, risks related to the Company's ongoing ability to raise additional capital, and other risks included in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Additional information on the foregoing risk factors and other factors, including Risk Factors, which could affect the Company's results, is included in its SEC filings. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

CONTACTS









Dave Innes

Les Goldman 804-513-4758 dinnes@nwbio.com

240-234-0059 lgoldman@nwbio.com

SOURCE Northwest Biotherapeutics

Related Links

http://www.nwbio.com

