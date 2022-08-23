Northwest Extremity Specialists and Unity MSK Partner with Dr. Stephen Fekete of the Wilsonville Foot Health Center

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wilsonville Foot Health Center, led by Dr. Stephen Fekete, has partnered with Unity MSK and is now part of the Northwest Extremity Specialists (NES) group in Portland, Oregon.

Unity MSK, a management services company providing support to orthopedic and podiatry practices across the United States, partnered with Northwest Extremity Specialists, the largest podiatry practice in Oregon, in February of 2021. Unity MSK and NES also added Portland-based Tigard Orthopedics and Fracture Clinic as an initial expansion into the orthopedic specialty area in June.

"I am excited to partner with Northwest Extremity Specialists and Unity MSK to provide access to great podiatric care in the Portland metro area. I am happy to add this additional location in Wilsonville to the high-quality network of podiatry clinics that NES has built over the years," said Dr. Stephen Fekete, who has been practicing podiatry in Portland for 34 years.

"We are excited to take this step to partner with Dr. Fekete and add another great podiatrist, as well as an additional location to the services offered within the Northwest Extremity Specialists family," said Dr. Thomas Melillo, a lead partner physician with NES.

NES also recently welcomed Dr. Lacey Lockhart to their growing team of professionals. Dr. Lockhart earned her degree in podiatric medicine at California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University and completed her 3-year surgical training residency at Legacy Health Foot and Ankle Reconstructive Surgery Program in Portland, Oregon.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Lacey Beth Lockhart join Northwest Extremity Specialists in our Wilsonville, Sherwood, and Newberg locations. Dr. Lockhart brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and skill within the specialty of podiatric medicine, as well as many years of experience treating patients in the greater Portland area. She will certainly contribute to NES' growing network of centers and physicians in providing the highest quality care to the communities we serve," commented Dr. Clifford Mah, NES Physician Leader.

The Wilsonville Foot Health Center, located at 29756 Town Center Loop W, Wilsonville, OR 97070, will remain in that location but will change its name to Northwest Extremity Specialists in the near future.

About NES

Formed in 2015, Northwest Extremity Specialists offers state-of-the-art podiatry and orthopedics care. NES has been providing medical and surgical treatment of the foot and ankle for 25 years and just recently added orthopedics with the Tigard Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic. NES' providers offer full-service podiatric and orthopedic care from 15 locations throughout the Portland metropolitan area. For more information, visit www.nespecialists.com .

About Unity MSK

Unity MSK is a national platform providing support services to practices offering the full continuum of musculoskeletal care. Unity MSK's scalable, best-in-class support promotes robust practice growth while allowing physicians to focus on providing the highest-quality clinical treatment for patients. Unity MSK is led by a team of executives and administrative support specialists with extensive clinical support experience. For more information, visit www.unitymsk.com. For further inquiries, please call Unity MSK at 800-990-1301. If interested in discussing physician partnership opportunities, please contact Ryan Pahler at [email protected].

Media Contact

Ryan Pahler

Unity MSK

[email protected]

SOURCE Unity MSK