Northwest Kidney Centers CEO Joyce F. Jackson to Retire

SEATTLE, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce F. Jackson, president and CEO of Northwest Kidney Centers for the past 20 years, has announced she will retire from her position after a successor is found.

Jackson informed the Northwest Kidney Centers board of trustees last year of her intention to retire. The board has engaged a national firm to conduct a search for the next CEO. Jackson plans to remain in the Seattle community.

Joyce Jackson

Jackson will turn 65 this year. She has led the organization since 1998, the year it opened its eighth dialysis clinic. Next year, the 20th clinic will open. During her tenure, the organization's annual patient services revenue has grown from $32 million to $131 million, and fundraising revenue has grown from $200,000 to $3 million. Today Northwest Kidney Centers is the eighth-largest dialysis provider in the country (and third-largest nonprofit).

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve as CEO of the world's first dialysis program and one of the few nonprofit providers in our field," Jackson said. "We have a proud history but, more importantly, we are evolving and changing with the times to be strong and relevant for the future."

Last year the organization's 750 employees provided 276,500 dialysis treatments in clinics, local hospitals and patients' homes.

Jackson has continually envisioned a wider mission for the organization and aimed to advance the field of kidney care. She led the effort to found the Kidney Research Institute, a collaboration between Northwest Kidney Centers and UW Medicine, and spurred Northwest Kidney Centers to provide a grant that launched the Center for Dialysis Innovation.

Jackson has spearheaded collaboration among similar organizations across the country, fostering the formation of the Nonprofit Kidney Care Alliance. She also has served on the boards of the Alliance for Home Dialysis and the National Renal Administrators Association.

Closer to home, she is a board member for American Diabetes Association Washington and LifeCenter Northwest, the region's organ procurement organization supporting transplantation.

She holds a bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University and master's degrees from Vanderbilt University and the University of Washington. She was an executive at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle before joining Northwest Kidney Centers.

She has been recognized with local, state and national awards including the American Association of Kidney Patients' 2018 Samuel J. Orenstein Award for service and contributions to the kidney community; the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Washington Graduate Program in Health Services Administration; and the 2014 Seattle Business Magazine Healthcare Executive of the Year.

Northwest Kidney Centers: Northwest Kidney Centers is a regional, not-for-profit, community-based provider of kidney dialysis, public health education, and research into the causes and treatments of chronic kidney disease. Founded in Seattle in 1962, it was the world's first dialysis organization. It remains the provider of choice because of its high-quality services, community connections and generous donor support. www.nwkidney.org

