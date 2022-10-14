Northwest Partners is a Proud Sponsor of the United States Military Academy at West Point

Northwest Partners teams up with West Point to honor one of their own during Hispanic Heritage month

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Partners, a strategic technology consulting and talent solutions firm, is proud to announce its new sponsorship of the United States Military Academy at West Point for 2022 and 2023.

Announced during Hispanic Heritage month, this sponsorship honors one of Northwest Partner's own team members, her family, and her Hispanic and military heritage.

Jordan Follenweider

Lynda Plaza-Wynn Follenweider, Chief Talent Officer at Northwest Partners, has always been proud of her Hispanic and native heritage from her mother's side, and of her long family history of military service on her father's side.

Lynda's daughter is proudly carrying on that family tradition as a freshman and promising athlete on the women's soccer team at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

To celebrate the new sponsorship, Northwest Partners will be hosting several of its clients and employees during the upcoming Army-Navy football game on December 10, 2022 in support of the Army.

"I am very grateful for this sponsorship and for the opportunities the U.S. Military Academy at West Point gives these young men and women to become leaders in serving their country," said Lynda Plaza-Wynn Follenweider.

"This partnership is a solid expression of our support of the Army and West Point, and it represents our ongoing commitment to programs that benefit soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. We are dedicated to enriching the lives of the men and women of our Nation's military at all stages of their careers."

About Northwest Partners

Northwest Partners is dedicated to moving at the speed of innovation. We work with clients across the country to provide exceptional knowledge, talent, and resources. As a trusted partner, we merge the client vision with our expertise to deliver powerful results. Northwest Partners is known for building and managing elite teams in technology across diverse industries. Our mission is to empower every talent and every client to achieve more.

