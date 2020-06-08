Northwest Pipe Company Authorized to Re-Open Plant Operations in Mexico

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, has received official notification from the Sonoran State and Mexican Federal authorities that it has authorized a phased re-opening of the water infrastructure manufacturing facility in San Luis Rio Colorado ("SLRC"), Mexico.

As of May 30, 2020, the SLRC facility has been authorized to operate at 30% capacity providing the Company continues to implement recommended COVID-19 safety protocols. Given the protocols in place are proving to be effective, the Company expects the facility will receive authorization to return to full production in a phased re-opening during the next two months.

Northwest Pipe Company and legal representatives worked with Sonoran State health and labor officials to set a path to full production. U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (New Mexico), Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona), and Martha McSally (Arizona), as well as the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Consulate General Nogales, were instrumental in establishing the essential nature of the water infrastructure products produced at SLRC.

"The safety of all our employees remains our first priority. Our team is ready to get back to work and will take measured steps to enforce safety protocols," states Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "We appreciate the support given by our representatives in Arizona and New Mexico as well as the backing from the Committee on Homeland Security to convey the critical nature of our water transmission systems to the Sonoran State government. Our plants in the United States have continued to operate, and are critical in maintaining production milestones for our clients."

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America. The Company produces high-quality engineered steel water pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, Permalok® steel casing pipe, precast and reinforced concrete products through Geneva Pipe and Precast, as well as custom linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components in North America. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

