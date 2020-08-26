Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital Receives 3rd Magnet® Designation Honoring Nursing Excellence

Hospital was designated as a Magnet® organization in 2010, 2015 and again in 2020 by the American Nurses Credentialing Center

Northwestern Medicine

Aug 26, 2020, 17:47 ET

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital received its third Magnet® designation, an award given to nurses' continued commitment to excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®. This designation identifies superior quality in nursing care and is the highest international honor for nursing practice.

"Magnet Recognition is not merely an award or a badge of honor—it is steadfast proof of a hard-earned commitment to excellence in health care, with contented nurses at its heart," quotes Denise Majeski, MSN, RN, ACM, NE-BC, Bernthal Family Chief Nurse Executive at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. "We are humbled to be re-designated, as this puts Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital in the 9% of hospitals in the U.S. that have achieved this status."

The ANCC Commission on Magnet identified eight exemplars showcasing Lake Forest Hospital nurses' contributions to high quality and patient-centered care, 100% of the time.

  • Four exemplars relate to:
    • Patient falls for all inpatient, emergency and ambulatory departments
    • Hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPI)
    • Central line associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI)
    • Device-related hospital acquired pressure injuries
  • Four exemplars relate to consistent outperformance in:
    • Patient Engagement
    • Patient Education
    • Courtesy and Respect
    • Careful Listening

Currently, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital is one of only 523 hospitals in the U.S. to have received Magnet Recognition.

For more information about Northwestern Medicine, visit news.nm.org/about-northwestern-medicine.html

