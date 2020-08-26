Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital Receives 3rd Magnet® Designation Honoring Nursing Excellence

"Magnet Recognition is not merely an award or a badge of honor—it is steadfast proof of a hard-earned commitment to excellence in health care, with contented nurses at its heart," quotes Denise Majeski, MSN, RN, ACM, NE-BC, Bernthal Family Chief Nurse Executive at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. "We are humbled to be re-designated, as this puts Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital in the 9% of hospitals in the U.S. that have achieved this status."

The ANCC Commission on Magnet identified eight exemplars showcasing Lake Forest Hospital nurses' contributions to high quality and patient-centered care, 100% of the time.

Four exemplars relate to:

Patient falls for all inpatient, emergency and ambulatory departments



Hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPI)



Central line associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI)



Device-related hospital acquired pressure injuries

Four exemplars relate to consistent outperformance in:

Patient Engagement



Patient Education



Courtesy and Respect



Careful Listening

Currently, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital is one of only 523 hospitals in the U.S. to have received Magnet Recognition.

