Northwestern Memorial Healthcare Chooses GenomOncology Pathology Workbench for their NGS Clinical Analysis

CLEVELAND, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology announces Northwestern Memorial Healthcare has chosen the GenomOncology Pathology Workbench system as part of its clinical analysis process for their latest Oncomine Comprehensive NGS Assay. The Pathology Workbench enables comprehensive variant filtering and flexible reporting to help scale Northwestern's process.

The GenomOncology Pathology Workbench utilizes the proprietary Knowledge Management System (KMS), an AI engine for cancer OMICs. The KMS can precisely match a patient's biomarkers to therapies, prognoses and Clinical Trials. Northwestern joins a long list of other major academic centers who are currently using the Pathology Workbench.

"Today's Molecular Pathology lab is challenged by an overwhelming amount of information that is dispersed among siloed databases and tools. This makes the interpretation of molecular data inefficient for pathologists and oncologists. The GenomOncology Pathology Workbench solves this problem and provides reporting that is comprehensive and actionable," added Kelly Choi, MD, Chief Commercial Officer of GenomOncology.

About GenomOncology:

GenomOncology enables the application of genomics in oncology to improve patient care. We have applied our expertise in genomics, technology, and data integration to create solutions for cancer care providers. Our solutions are end-to-end: from the data coming out of a sequencer to the bedside where oncologists make treatment decisions. Our technology streamlines your workflow and creates actionable reports for pathologists. Downstream, we integrate molecular and clinical information to provide oncologists with powerful decision- support tools that enable treatment selection and patient identification for clinical trials- all delivered through a real-time platform. Our solutions also enable "Big Data" analysis of aggregate data to drive research and new insights. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com.

Contact

