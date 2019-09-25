Northwestern Mutual Aligns Senior Leadership for Continued Success

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual Chairman, President and CEO, John Schlifske today announced changes to the company's senior leadership designed to strengthen integrated customer experience, advance support for its financial advisors and their clients, and build cross-functional leadership experience.

"We've spent time evaluating how to best structure the company and ensure we're well-positioned to support our strategic priorities," stated Schlifske. "These changes realign roles and responsibilities, leading to sharper structural clarity, and helping us cultivate our ongoing focus on diversity."

Leaders with New Accountabilities

Souheil Badran is named chief operating officer accountable for insurance and investment operations and will lead the company's center of excellence around enterprise operational performance.

Aditi Javeri Gokhale is named chief commercial officer and president, investment products and services and assumes new responsibilities for the overall growth, performance and integration of the company's investment products and services business, while continuing to oversee the corporate strategy, marketing and strategic communications function.

John Grogan is named chief product and innovation officer and assumes responsibility for the company's broader innovation investments into adjacent and disruptive markets, including the company venture funds. He continues to lead risk product strategy and development, as well as risk selection and standards.

Ray Manista, chief legal and compliance officer & secretary, adds accountability for the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and strategic philanthropy in addition to overseeing law, compliance, and government relations.

Christian Mitchell, chief customer officer, will lead the design, development and delivery of an integrated customer experience and maintain oversight for digital financial planning, digital products and customer analytics.

Don Robertson, chief human resources officer, will lead the overall employee experience. He assumes responsibility for campus facilities and the company's large-scale meetings, along with continued oversight of human resources.

Neal Sample, chief information officer, assumes new accountabilities for enterprise information risk compliance, digital workplace solutions, and information technology for employees and field.

The following senior leaders' responsibilities are unchanged:

Mike Carter - chief financial & risk officer

- chief financial & risk officer Tim Gerend - chief distribution officer

- chief distribution officer Ron Joelson - chief investment officer

Chief People Officer Joann Eisenhart to Retire

Joann "Jo" Eisenhart, chief people officer, announced she will retire at the end of October. Jo has been with the company since 2011 and led the Human Resources organization until last year. A strong advocate of diversity and inclusion in the workplace, she led Northwestern Mutual to be recognized as a "Forbes Best Employer for Diversity." Under Jo's leadership, her teams elevated the employee experience, enhanced the digital workplace, and spearheaded the multi-year construction of the Tower & Commons in downtown Milwaukee, with a design focus on openness, flexibility and collaboration.

"Jo has been a tremendous change agent and force for transformation as evidenced by her numerous contributions during her career at Northwestern Mutual," added Schlifske "Our employees are in a stronger place thanks to Jo's leadership advancing the culture by initiating many positive changes to how we work as a company."

Recent Executive Appointments and New Additions

The company recently announced two senior leadership appointments, including Evamarie Schoenborn to president of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company and Lori Brissette to president of Northwestern Mutual Investment Services. Additionally, Clarissa Beyah-Taylor joined Northwestern Mutual as vice president – strategic communications, responsible for leading the communications organization and engagement programs to advance the company's strategy and amplify the brand across employee and field audiences. She previously served in senior global communications leadership roles at Aon, Exelon, GE and Pfizer.

