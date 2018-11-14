Northwestern Mutual Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced two new senior leadership appointments that will continue to advance the company's transformation and change the way people plan for, experience and achieve financial security.

The following leaders are being promoted to new roles:

Christian Mitchell has been appointed to executive vice president and chief customer officer, assuming responsibility for Northwestern Mutual's client and planning experience. Mitchell will maintain his role as president of the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company and will retain leadership of Investment Products and Services. Mitchell received his B.A. from Indiana University and his M.B.A from Yale University .

John Roberts has been appointed to executive officer and vice president of distribution performance, working with the company's financial advisors and leaders. Roberts is responsible for the teams that work with the Northwestern Mutual offices nationwide to drive sales and the development of new financial advisors. Roberts received his M.B.A. from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and B.S. in Finance from Indiana University.

"Both Christian and John have a deep understanding of our business and are critical leaders in driving our transformation strategy forward," said John E. Schlifske, chairman, president and CEO of Northwestern Mutual. "Through their leadership, we'll continue to grow our industry-leading system of financial advisors, while advancing digital capabilities for our advisors and clients."

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $265.0 billion in assets, $28.1 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company manages more than $125 billion of client assets through its wealth management and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 104 on the 2018 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2018.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

