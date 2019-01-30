Northwestern Mutual Recognizes Outstanding Company Volunteerism with Nearly $300,000 Donation

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From connecting families with housing and food resources to providing valuable mentorship opportunities to local youth, Northwestern Mutual financial advisors are leading impactful change in their communities across the country. Through its Foundation, the company is recognizing these efforts through its 2019 Community Service Awards program by awarding nearly $300,000 in grants to nonprofits nationwide.

Steve Braun has witnessed the power of repurposing medicine to save the lives of others during his 13-year involvement with Cures Within Reach. Serving on the board of directors for over seven years, Steve has supported the organization in providing life-changing treatments to patients. A retired naval officer and Blue Angel, Mike Campbell is giving back to wounded veterans who have proudly served through over 29 years of support to the Blue Angels Foundation. Sherry Finkel Murphy has dedicated four years as a volunteer and board member at Wellspring to help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault start a new life. In the ten years he’s been involved with the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation, Alex Rosenblatt has contributed his time, philanthropic resources and personal and professional networks in support of the organization’s mission to promote excellence in research, education and care.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Community Service Awards program. Since the program's inception, the Foundation has donated nearly $6 million to nonprofits on behalf of program winners. This program highlights the exemplary volunteer service of 16 company volunteers who have demonstrated their work with local organizations.

Twelve of the company's financial advisors have been recognized with a $15,000 grant to benefit a community nonprofit to which he or she has dedicated time and support. Two of this year's winners will receive an additional $5,000 for volunteering with an organization involved in the fight against childhood cancer, the national philanthropic focus area of the Foundation. An additional winner from each of the four regions has been distinguished as Most Exceptional, and received $25,000 for their organization.

"Every year I'm amazed by the commitment our advisors have for nonprofit support in their communities," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Giving back is such an integral piece of our company culture, and our Community Service Award winners truly embody this through the meaningful work they're accomplishing."

The 2019 winners were announced at the company's regional meetings earlier this year, with grants presented to nonprofits at local events throughout the country.

2019 Northwestern Mutual Community Service Award Winners

Most Exceptional Winners ($25,000 grant) Name Organization Office Location Steven Braun, CLU® Cures Within Reach Chicago, IL Mike Campbell, MSFS Blue Angels Foundation Atlanta, GA Sherry Finkel Murphy, CFP®, RICP® Wellspring (DVRC of Saratoga County) Albany, NY Alex Rosenblatt, CLTC® San Francisco General Hospital Foundation San Francisco, CA Outstanding Winners ($15,000 grant) Name Organization Office Location Ralph Barringer, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, CASL® Heuser Hearing and Language Academy Louisville, KY Garin Demirjian, CLTC® LA Family Housing Corporation Los Angeles, CA Cullen Douglass, CFP® Family and Children's Services Nashville, TN Dunn Perrault & Associates Atlas Preparatory School and Early Connections Learning Centers Colorado Springs, CO Nate Fikse, CLU®, CLF®, ChFC® UCLA Health Operation Mend Newport Beach, CA Meagan Isselhard, CFP® Christian Activity Center Fairview Heights, IL Michael Matone, CLU®, ChFC® Butler Hospital East Greenwich, RI Hank Meyers Holocaust Museum & Center for Tolerance and Education Park Ridge, NJ Peter Mortka, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region Albany, NY Mark Rizzo, CLU®, ChFC®, ChSNC®, AEP®, CASL® Family Service Association of Greater Elgin Area Schaumburg, IL Kyle Smith, CFP®, CLU®, RICP® Chicago Community ToolBank Skokie, IL Joshua Waite, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, CAP® Dax Foundation Peoria, IL

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $353 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $265.0 billion in assets, $28.1 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company manages more than $125 billion of client assets through its wealth management and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 104 on the 2018 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

Related Links

http://www.northwesternmutual.com

