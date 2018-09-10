Northwestern Mutual Sponsors 2018 Prospanica Conference & Career Expo: ¡IMPACTO! Rising & Thriving

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today its sponsorship of the 2018 Prospanica Conference & Career Expo, being held Sept. 12 – 14 in Milwaukee where the company is headquartered. The sponsorship is an example of Northwestern Mutual's commitment to providing financial resources, education and confidence to the U.S. Hispanic market.

The 2018 Prospanica Conference & Career Expo marks the organization's 30th year serving as a platform for companies to connect with Latino professionals, entrepeneurs and students. This year's theme is titled ¡IMPACTO! Rising & Thriving, which will focus on the last 30 years of Hispanics in the professional sector and provide insight on what's to come for Latino influence, innovation and ascension. Over the last 30 years, the Hispanic population in Milwaukee has tripled, making the city a rich source for corporations to attract new talent to contribute to their business objectives.

"By offering the Latinx community the tools, resources and opportunities needed for success, goals become obtainable," said Raymone Jackson, director of diversity and inclusion, Northwestern Mutual. "Our sponsorship of the conference is just one of many examples of our investment in empowering Hispanics to gain true independence to achieve their ultimate ambitions."

Prospanica, the Association of Hispanic Professionals, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the Hispanic community to reach their greatest potential – educationally, economically and socially. The organization advocates the pursuit of higher education and advancement of Hispanic leadership.

Northwestern Mutual-sponsored panel at the 2018 Prospanica Conference & Career Expo:

The Innovation of Work, Thursday, Sept. 13 from 9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CT: This session will discuss how the traditional archetypes in the business world are shifting as we enter the Digital Age; along with how technology will continue to change our way of work and how to navigate these workplace shifts. Following the panel, there will be time for a Q&A with technology leaders.

The panel will be moderated by Irissol Arce, assistant director of technology advancement and outreach and include:

Patricia Cabral-Mercado , engineer manager, Digital Field Solutions, Northwestern Mutual

, engineer manager, Digital Field Solutions, Northwestern Mutual Craig Schedler , venture partner at Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures

, venture partner at Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures Amilcar Chavarria , CEO of FinTech Portfolio

, CEO of FinTech Portfolio Omar Andrade , associate engineer, innovation, Northwestern Mutual

For a full schedule of Prospanica sessions and panels, click here.

The conference leads into Hispanic Heritage Month, held Sept. 15 – Oct. 15 annually. Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Hispanic and Latino American culture, heritage and contributions in the United States. This year, Northwestern Mutual will observe the month through the lens of familia, highlighting the cultural significance of family and community. The company will provide social, cultural and volunteer opportunities for employees throughout the month.

About Prospanica



Prospanica®, is the non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Hispanics to reach their full educational, economic, and social potential. Founded in 1988 as the National Society of Hispanic MBAs (NSHMBA), Prospanica® is The Association of Hispanic Professionals with more than 46 Professional and University Chapters across the U.S. and Puerto Rico dedicated to help professionals, graduate and undergraduate business students, entrepreneurs and Fortune 500 partners build on connections and career development to fortify the Hispanic workforce. For more information, visit www.prospanica.org.

About Northwestern Mutual



Northwestern Mutual has been helping families ad businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $265.0 billion in assets, $28.1 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company manages more than $125 billion of client assets through its wealth management and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 104 on the 2018 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2018.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

