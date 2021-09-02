Northwestern Polytechnic University Announces New Safety Precautions Due to Delta Variant

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Polytechnic University (NPU) announced several new safety precautions to not only keep students and staff safe but also mitigate any COVID-19 Delta variant risk to the greater Fremont and San Francisco Bay area.

The COVID-19 pandemic remains a significant challenge in California. Cases have increased five-fold within the past two months, and the Delta variant, which is highly contagious and possibly more virulent, is now the most common variant causing new COVID-19 infections in California.

As a result, NPU has put in place numerous safety measures to stop the spread.

There will be limited on-campus participation for the Fall 2021 trimester, and NPU will continue with the hybrid modality from 2020 and the previous 2021 trimesters. Staff will continue with temporary work-at-home operations until further notice. All faculty, staff, and students must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by September 16, 2021 , to attend on-campus classes, events, and/or use the campus for any other reason. The use of masks will be required at all times indoors on campus.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a continually evolving situation, and as guidance from state and local authorities changes, other requirements may also apply in the future. NPU is focused intently on keeping our students, staff, and community safe.

Founded in 1984, Northwestern Polytechnic University (NPU) is a WASC-accredited non-profit private university in Fremont, California that awards bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science, engineering, technology, and management programs. Learn more at https://www.npu.edu/.

