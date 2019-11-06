Northwood Ravin Announces First Restaurant Lease at Preserve at Westfields in Chantilly, VA

Founded in 2011 by Dennis Barbaro, the Sedona Taphouse concept features hundreds of craft beers, hand-cut steaks, and seafood in a vibrant and sophisticated environment. The Sedona Taphouse menu showcases a variety of handheld items, gluten-free dishes, pastas and wood grilled selections, inspired by Southwest cuisine. While known for their hundreds of craft beers, the restaurant's beverage menu includes several handcrafted cocktails and martinis, with a wine list highlighting producers from around the world. "We go beyond the traditional tap house," says Barbaro. "Our signature food items and craft beverage selections are guest favorites, and we introduce new items on our menu throughout the year." The restaurant's signature 'Dine Out for Charity' program is featured every Monday where dine-in patrons can purchase a Black Angus flat iron steak or grilled salmon at nearly half the price. $1 is donated to the store's featured charity that month for every steak or salmon sold.

About Preserve at Westfields

Preserve at Westfields is located in Westfields Corporate Center at the intersection of Westfields Boulevard and Stonecroft Boulevard in Chantilly, VA. At Preserve, KLNB continues to lease the remaining 5,300 square feet of LEED-certified retail, while Northwood Ravin is also developing a brand-new multifamily community slated to deliver in January 2020. The apartment homes will feature custom-home like finishes including 10-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens with granite counters and spa-inspires baths. The amenities will include CrossFit-inspired gym, resort-style pool and hot tub, men's and women's saunas and steam rooms, a game room with a golf simulator, and a top floor sky lounge overlooking the adjacent wooded area and creek. Preserve at Westfields also offers luxury, for sale townhomes developed by Elm Street, Craftmark and Van Metre with surrounding community spaces, such as an amphitheater, pavilion and nature trail surrounding a central lake.

About Northwood Ravin, LLC

Northwood Ravin is a privately held luxury apartment development, construction and property management firm that develops apartment communities and mixed-use venues in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic with a singular focus: to create communities that foster healthy lifestyles, neighborhood involvement and appealing living environments. Northwood Ravin is based in Charlotte, North Carolina with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina and Tampa, Florida. For further information on Northwood Ravin, please visit www.nwrliving.com.

