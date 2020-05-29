Northwoods Revolution Awarded 13 Different Telly Awards Including 1 for Production Company/Ad Agency Demo Reel in Branded Content in the 41st Annual Telly Awards

CHICAGO, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwoods Revolution announced today winning 13 different Telly Awards, including one for its Official Reel in the 41st Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies including Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo.

Northwoods Revolution

Northwoods Revolution's award-winning demo reel is a comprehensive representation of the most innovative campaigns [creatively and stylistically] they have produced for their most valued and respected clients and brands.

"Northwoods Revolution is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is both rapidly changing and heavily impacted by the current crisis," said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of the Telly Awards. "Our theme for this season, Telly Award Winners Tell Great Stories, is a true reflection of the diversity of stories the community is skillfully able to tell. Now, more than ever, do we need to celebrate them and those that bring global stories to our attention. This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of these creators."

"As we have shifted, almost entirely this year, from Branded Content to Feature Films, it is humbling to have earned 13 different awards for the Branded Content work we put so much heart into over the years for our brands and clients. We're truly grateful for their loyalty and for always trusting our creative vision," Kyle Niezgoda, CEO + Executive Producer of Northwoods Revolution.

This week's winners announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators around the globe and across all screens. Continuing on from the inaugural Film & Video Screening Tour last season, The Telly Awards toured a selection of Telly Award-winning work to London, NYC, Amsterdam and Toronto, culminating with an online event. This year also saw the continued expansion of new categories further to the awards' recent initiative to rebuild the honors for the multi-screen era. New categories included serialized Branded Content and expanded Social Video and Immersive & Mixed Reality categories, alongside new categories honoring important work in Social Impact and Diversity & Inclusion.

Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Adult Swim, the BBC, Condé Nast, Complex Networks, Netflix, Refinery29, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio and Ogilvy & Mather.

The full list of the 41st Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

Northwoods Revolution is a Chicago-based film production company specializing in branded content and documentary films. Northwoods Revolution is owned by Executive Producer, Kyle Niezgoda, and Director of Photography, Charlie Driscoll.

Media Contact KYLE NIEZGODA, EXECUTIVE PRODUCER of NORTHWOODS REVOLUTION for inquiries: [email protected] or call 312.995.2702

