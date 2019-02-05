Northwoods Software Announces Latest Release of GoJS, its Graphical Component Library for Web Based JavaScript Diagrams

Northwoods also today announces the launch of the GoJS YouTube channel, which features educational JavaScript tutorials, each exploring a particular element of the GoJS diagramming library. Video topics include Parts, Panels, Layouts, Tools, and more. Subscribe to the YouTube channel page to be notified of future videos.

Programmers in numerous industries worldwide use the GoJS JavaScript diagramming library to build their applications, including business process automation, data analysis, financial, healthcare, Internet of Things, government agencies, and energy exploration. See Northwoods' customer list for more.

Learn more about GoJS and see over 200 interactive sample JavaScript diagram applications at gojs.net.

Northwoods Software Corporation, founded in 1994, focuses on graphical diagramming libraries that provide ease of use and high productivity. Since its founding, Northwoods Software has grown to become one of the world's leading suppliers of interactive diagram components and class libraries. GoJS, launched in 2012, is a feature-rich library for implementing interactive JavaScript diagrams across modern web browsers.

Legal: GoJS and Northwoods Software are trademarks of Northwoods Software Corporation. All trademarks and registered trademarks, including JavaScript, are the property of their respective owners.

