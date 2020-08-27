NortonLifeLock Accelerates Data Movement with Sesame Software's High Performance Data Integration and Replication Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock, the global leader in the consumer cyber security business, is a data-driven company that relies on complex real-time data synchronization between its CRM platform provider and the Oracle Data Warehouse. More than 800 employees rely on accurate and up-to-date data for reporting to guide day-to-day business operations.

Faced with the challenge of needing consistently high-performing and secure integration and replication with zero data loss, NortonLifeLock's IT team found its solution with Silicon Valley-based Sesame Software and their Relational Junction data management suite.

"Sesame Software's Relational Junction scored big on all aspects," says Sameer Khera, Chief Information Officer for NortonLifeLock. "The large set of high-volume data connectors ensured minimal manual intervention, freeing up IT resources to concentrate on other areas within the IT Integration team. With a set of simple commands, Relational Junction's implementation is very user-friendly."

Khera was equally impressed with the quality of Sesame's sales and support teams, noting the relationship as being solidly built on trust.

"The support team is highly available and they clearly demonstrate an ownership attitude at every stage of the interaction," Khera says. "The sales team is equally passionate and believes in keeping long term, solid relations built on trust, transparency and, of course, periodic connects."

Sesame Software's patented data warehouse and data recovery tools enables the fast-recovery of SaaS data, while also empowering organizations to efficiently expand their instant data warehouse offerings to include more than 100 data connectors for SaaS and on-premise data sources, enabling 360-degree trend reporting.

For a deeper look at how Relational Junction helps NortonLifeLock achieve real-time synchronization with zero data loss, read the case study here.

For more information on how Sesame Software can help your organization integrate and replicate data for reporting and analytics, request a demo here . You can contact the Sesame Software Sales Team directly at (408) 550-7999.

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is the leader in Enterprise Data Management, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction suite of products offer superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, as well as backup and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to over 100 SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. To learn more, go to www.sesamesoftware.com .

