NortonLifeLock to Announce Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results on August 4, 2022

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Jul 12, 2022, 16:02 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results will be released Thursday, August 4, 2022, after market close. Following the press release, NortonLifeLock management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Fiscal 2023 Q1 Earnings Call
August 4, 2022
2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
About NortonLifeLock Inc.
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

