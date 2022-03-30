Norway Light Vehicle Leasing Market Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in Private Leasing with Flexible Contracts, xEV Leasing for the B2B Segment, & Digitalization of Leasing Companies

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Norway Light Vehicle Leasing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the leasing market across the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and the fleet and the company car (true fleet) segments.

It discusses the company car segment in detail and focuses on the development and the growth potential of the financial leasing, operational leasing, and outright purchase segments.

The analysis takes into account historical data, current market conditions, and insights and opinions collected from market participants to provide a 5-year outlook on growth opportunities. In addition to market data for new registrations and portfolios (PV and LCV), the study provides competitor data for the leading leasing service providers in the country for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year (2020).

Vehicle leasing presents a solution for several challenges associated with an organization's mobility needs, such as vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and residual risk. Businesses need to focus on their core products and services and, therefore, outsource support activities related to mobility, ranging from fleet purchasing to remarketing.

Unless an expert team is on the job, each segment in the value chain can present problems, such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and dips in residual value. Leasing enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and provides access to fleet after-service facilities, along with a host of other benefits. The increasing demand for these services and facilities has driven the growth and regulation of the leasing ecosystem.



The evolution of any industry depends on the transformational trends linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region. The emerging business models that are expected to shape the market and reflect innovations in mobility solutions, such as rentals, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrains, have also been covered in this study.

The study provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing market in Norway.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of The Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Norway's Light Vehicle Leasing Industry

Light Vehicle Leasing Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Research Scope and Definition

Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Definitions

PESTLE Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Light Vehicle Leasing Market Analysis

Total Market And Company Car Market Analysis

Corporate Leasing

Private Leasing

Powertrain Segmentation, Light Vehicle Leasing

Sales Channel Segmentation, Light Vehicle Leasing

Brand Class Segmentation, Light Vehicle Leasing

Rental

Market Competition Analysis

Market Competition, Company Car Leasing

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Private Leasing with flexible contracts

Growth Opportunity 2 - xEV Leasing For The B2B Segment

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digitalization of Leasing Companies

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

