Norwegian and American Athletes Win the Men's Competition and Women's Competition at TIMSUN Tire Cup 2018 Weihai ITU Triathlon World Cup

The race in this triathlon world cup is 51.5km, which conforms to the standard Olympic distance. It includes a 1500m swimming race, a 40km biking race, and a 10km running race. This year's triathlon world cup is an international class B competition and is included in the Olympic Games series. The triathlon world cup is separated into men's competition and women's competition. Athletes need to earn points in these competitions to qualify for the Olympic Games. Many high-level athletes around the world attended the event, attracted by its high standard and the high level of competition.

The number of countries and international athletes for this year's triathlon world cup were the largest in the history of the event, and the scores this year were also very high. Through fierce competition, Gustav Iden from Norway won the men's competition, and American athlete Taylor Spivey took first place in the women's competition.

"What a relief", said Gustav Iden after the completion. "I was very anxious before the game, and I didn't sleep well last night. So I'm very happy that I could do my best in the game. I think the design of the swimming race is terrific, and the track of bike racing is great, too. During the running race, I felt relaxed, and when I was on the second lap, I got a feeling that I wanted to win the game rather than simply achieve a ranking. I'm so glad that I made it."

SOURCE CRI Online