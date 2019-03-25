Norwegian Cruise Line Campaign Recognizing Teachers Surpasses One Million Votes

In Advance of Teacher Appreciation Week, Cruise Line Offers Chance at Free Cruises and $15,000

Campaign Launched to Coincide with Norwegian Joy's Debut in the U.S.

MIAMI, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Not even two weeks in and Norwegian Cruise Line's Giving Joy campaign, an effort developed to recognize and reward deserving teachers, has garnered over 40,000 nominations and over one million votes.

Recognized as the innovator in cruise travel, the brand launched the campaign on March 12 to celebrate the North American debut of its 15th ship, Norwegian Joy. The ship's inaugural cruise coincides with Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6-10, 2019).

"We knew this campaign would strike a chord, but we have been blown away by the response," said Andy Stuart, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Recognizing and rewarding teachers, who often are unsung heroes in our society, is resonating with our guests and we couldn't be happier. As I've said, through this effort, we are able to celebrate the power of education and travel, and reward those who have taken responsibility for our future, our children."

Norwegian Cruise Line's Giving Joy campaign, which celebrates the intersection of travel and education, runs through April 12, 2019. The company is asking for nominations of certified or accredited teachers in the U.S. and Canada who are inspiring joy in the classroom. The 15 teachers with the most votes will win a seven-day cruise for two. They will also be provided airfare and accommodations for an award ceremony taking place in Seattle on May 3, 2019, where they will have the chance to win $15,000 for their school.

"I encourage everyone to nominate the teachers in their life," said Stuart. "This is an opportunity to publicly say 'thank you' and recognize the outstanding efforts they make every day."

To nominate a favorite teacher, to vote and for terms and conditions, please visit nclgivingjoy.com.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line and to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for over 52 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 16 contemporary ships sail to nearly 300 of some of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow Norwegian Cruise line on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

