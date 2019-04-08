Norwegian Cruise Line Doubles Cruise Giveaways And Adds To Grand Prizing For 'Giving Joy' Teacher Recognition Initiative

-In Advance of Teacher Appreciation Week, Cruise Line Offers Chance at 30 Free Cruises and Grand Prizes of $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000-

-Campaign Launched to Coincide with Norwegian Joy's Debut in the U.S.-

MIAMI, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With just one week remaining for Norwegian Cruise Line's highly successful 'Giving Joy' campaign, an effort developed to recognize and reward deserving teachers, the brand has upped the ante by doubling the cruise prize giveaway to 30 and increasing the grand prize giveaways to $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 for the top three teachers' schools.

Known as the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line launched the campaign to celebrate the North American debut of its 15th ship, Norwegian Joy, which embarked on her transpacific voyage last Saturday, April 6. The ship's inaugural cruise coincides with National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6-10, 2019).

"This campaign has clearly resonated with the public, with nearly 45,000 nominations and 1.4 million votes in just three weeks," said Andy Stuart, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We set out to gift 15 cruises in honor of our 15th ship, Norwegian Joy, but given the engagement and appreciation of this effort, we have decided to double the joy and award 30 educators who make an impact in children's lives in a positive and meaningful way."

Norwegian Cruise Line's 'Giving Joy' campaign, which celebrates the intersection of travel and education, runs through April 12, 2019. The company is asking for nominations of certified or accredited teachers in the U.S. and Canada who are inspiring joy in the classroom. The 30 teachers with the most votes will win a seven-day cruise for two. They will also be provided airfare and accommodations for an award ceremony taking place in Seattle on May 3, 2019, where they will have the chance to win $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 for their schools.

"I encourage everyone to continue to nominate the teachers in their lives that have made a difference, and take the opportunity to recognize the outstanding work they do every day," said Stuart. "We are excited to see all the final submissions for the campaign and to celebrate the winners as we welcome Norwegian Joy to Seattle."

