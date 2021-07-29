Norwegian Cruise Line Premieres New Episode of "EMBARK - The Series" Tonight

-"All Hands on Deck," the Third Episode of a Five-Part Docuseries Will Stream Live Tonight, July 29, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark -

MIAMI, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, premieres "All Hands on Deck," the third episode of "EMBARK – The Series," tonight at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark and Facebook.

In the third episode of Norwegian Cruise Line's five-part docuseries, team members come together to prepare for the Company's great cruise comeback with contactless technologies designed to enhance the guest experience and support elevated health and safety protocols. Viewers will also have a first look at the Company's new cruise terminal at Port Miami, an iconic beacon on the Miami skyline. Watch live on July 29, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark and Facebook.

Tonight's episode, the third of a five-part series, provides an exclusive look at how onboard and shoreside team members are working together to prepare for a defining moment in the brand's 54-year history. Viewers will have a front-row seat to witness how NCL prepares for its great cruise comeback with contactless technologies designed to enhance the guest experience and support elevated health and safety protocols as well as highlight new product offerings and experiences. The episode will also provide a much-anticipated sneak peek into the Company's new cruise terminal at PortMiami – the cruise capital of the world.

During the episode, executives Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and Harry Sommer, brand president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, visit Norwegian Gem to discuss the upcoming renovations to the ship. Norwegian Gem will be the first vessel to sail from the new NCL terminal in Port Miami, when she returns to service on Aug. 15, 2021.

The first two episodes of "EMBARK – The Series," streaming on-demand at www.ncl.com/embark, showcase the brand's efforts towards its safe return to cruise focusing on health and safety enhancements, upgrades to dining and Great Stirrup Cay – the Company's private island in the Bahamas, and a look into the brand's shipboard crew's passion to putting guests first.

The Company recently announced its return to cruising on July 25, 2021 as Norwegian Jade made its debut as the first of the 17-ship fleet to welcome guests after 500 days and made NCL history as the first vessel to homeport in Athens (Piraeus). Norwegian will restart its cruises from the U.S. on Aug. 7, when Norwegian Encore makes her first appearance in Seattle for her inaugural season of Alaska cruises.

