Norwegian Cruise Line Premieres New Episode Of "EMBARK - The Series" Tonight At 8 P.M. ET

- "Second to None," the Next Episode of the Brand's Revolutionary New Five-Part Docuseries Streams Live Tonight, May 20, 2021 , at www.ncl.com/embark -

MIAMI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, premieres "Second to None," the next episode of "EMBARK – The Series," tonight at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark and Facebook.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s return to cruise journey continues with “Second to None,” the next episode of the Company’s new docuseries “EMBARK – The Series.” Learn about the safety enhancements at Great Stirrup Cay, the Company’s private island in the Bahamas, and the preparations taking place behind-the-scenes of NCL’s Broadway and West End caliber entertainment productions and world-class culinary program. Watch live on May 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark and Facebook.

Following last month's highly successful global debut of "EMBARK – The Series," the five-part docuseries chronicling the Company's highly anticipated comeback as it prepares to set sail beginning July 25, 2021, the second episode will further explore themes of health and safety, the evolution of the Brand's culinary offerings and the intricacies of operating one of the world's largest traveling production companies.

Tonight's episode will provide insight into the guest and crew safety protocols being implemented both on board and on land, along with a behind-the-scenes look at the Brand's private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. The program will also take viewers to New York City to John Kristiansen's Custom Costume Shop, where the designer costumes for the Company's Broadway and West End-caliber productions are masterfully created. Kristiansen shares his story about how the temporary pause of the entertainment and cruise industries have impacted his team and operation and how they are overcoming these extraordinary circumstances to come back better than ever. Onlookers will also pull up a seat for a private tasting of the revitalized menu for the specialty onboard restaurant, Le Bistro, alongside the Company's executive leadership team, including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Del Rio and President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Harry Sommer.

The first episode of "EMBARK – The Series," is now streaming on-demand at www.ncl.com/embark, as part of the Brand's recently announced EMBARK with NCL content platform. Viewers will also find a library of past content highlighting the Company's award-winning entertainment and stories from the passionate people and partners that make up the NCL experience.

As of today, the Company has announced the redeployment of five of its 17 ships beginning as early as July 25, 2021, sailing new and revised itineraries in Europe and The Caribbean, as part of its return to service plans. As these first ships prepare to welcome guests back on board, the Company looks forward to announcing further redeployments in the near future.

