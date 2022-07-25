NOSTER launches Metabolome Analysis Service of metabolites produced by gut microbiota and announces the recipients of the 2022 NOSTER & Science Microbiome Prize

https://www.noster.inc/services/

'Metabolome Analysis Service'

Noster supports the process of actual measurement to data analysis.

Metabolomics analysis can be applied to a wide range of fields related to fats and oils and microorganisms, including basic research, medicine, supplement development and exploring new functions of processed foods.

Recipients of the 2022 'NOSTER & Science Microbiome Prize'

2022 is the third year for the Prize and this year's winner is Jennifer Hampton Hill (University of Utah), and the finalists are Apollo Stacy (now at the National Institutes of Health, Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute) and Irina Leonardi (currently the Scientific Communications Lead at Immunai in New York).

Details about the 2022 NOSTER & Science Prize Winners

https://www.science.org/content/page/2022-noster-science-prize-winners

About the NOSTER & Science Microbiome Prize according to the science.org website.

"The NOSTER Science Microbiome Prize has been established to reward innovative research by young investigators working on the functional attributes of the microbiota of any organism that has potential to contribute to our understanding of human or veterinary health and disease or to guide therapeutic interventions."

https://www.science.org/content/page/noster-science-microbiome-prize

Background to Noster's Metabolome Analysis Service

Recent advances in biotechnology have led to the widespread use of comprehensive analytical methods including metabolome and metagenome. Among them, metabolome analysis can comprehensively detect metabolism, which is a chemical reaction essential for sustaining life. Comprehensive analysis of metabolites enables us to understand changes in the metabolic system in the body, leading to an understanding of life phenomena.

Noster has been focusing on gut microbial lipid metabolites for many years with the vision of "Connecting life & gut microbiome", and in collaboration with Professor Jun Ogawa and Associate Professor Shigenobu Kishino of the Graduate School of Agriculture, Kyoto University discovered that gut microbiota have a lipid metabolism pathway that is different from that of the host, and that dietary lipids produce unique lipid metabolites that cannot be produced by humans. Based on these findings Noster has built a comprehensive library of original lipid metabolites produced by gut microbiota.

Furthermore, a collaboration with Professor Makoto Arita of Keio University Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences (and RIKEN Center for Biomedical Sciences)— an internationally scientist renowned for his research on the development of lipid metabolome analysis technology—have enabled Noster to use its lipid library for the development of cutting edge mass spectroscopy technology capable of detecting specific gut microbial lipid metabolites.

Noster makes full use of this technology to provide state of the art 'Metabolome Analysis Service' for exploring the properties of the still unexplored world of gut microbial metabolites. In addition to 'Metabolome Analysis Service', we also provide an 'Gut Microbiota Analysis Service', which can be used in combination to clarify the correlation between gut microbiota and metabolites.

