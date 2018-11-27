Not-For-Profit Road Scholar Announces Operation Of Its First Ship

Road Scholar is writing a new chapter in its history of offering innovative educational experiences at sea by operating its own vessel for the first time. From 2020-2023 Road Scholar will have exclusive use of the 350-passenger Aegean Odyssey .

Operated in 2019 by the cruise line Voyages to Antiquity, the Aegean Odyssey will become Road Scholar's flagship vessel and will include itineraries that explore Greece, Turkey, Portugal, Italy, Spain, the British Isles and more.

"With exclusive use of the Aegean Odyssey, we are creating the world's first campus at sea for older adults," said James Moses, president and CEO of Road Scholar. "We will be able to provide an unmatched educational experience in a unique setting that creates a stimulating educational community that is a floating campus."

Road Scholar selected the Aegean Odyssey because of its level of comfort and ability to navigate smaller, harder-to-reach ports-of-call. Some of the benefits of Road Scholar's new voyages aboard the Aegean Odyssey include:

To accommodate the interests and abilities of the widest possible audience, each itinerary will offer a choice of activity levels

Program costs are 20-30 percent below the cost of comparable commercial voyages

Participants will experience the local cuisine of the region, as well as cooking classes aboard ship

Single accommodations will be at low additional cost to solo travelers

Airfare is free from many departure cities

Road Scholar's popular World Academy program will be offered aboard ship in 2021

To learn more about learning about Road Scholar learning adventures aboard the Odyssey, visit our website at: www.roadscholar.org/newship.

About Road Scholar

Road Scholar is the nation's largest educational travel organization for adults – a true university of the world. This not-for-profit educational organization offers 5,500 extraordinary learning adventures in 150 countries and 50 states. Road Scholars are immersed in a variety of educational activities, enlisting renowned faculty and experts who offer insider access not available to most individuals. Dedicated to making educational travel available to everyone, Road Scholar offers financial aid for those who otherwise could not participate in its programs.

Road Scholar educational adventures are created by Elderhostel, the not-for-profit world leader in educational travel for adults since 1975. To learn more, please visit press.roadscholar.org or check our blog at blog.roadscholar.org.

