Not Just Another 5K

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Moving & Storage, an interstate agent of Wheaton World Wide Moving, is sending representatives to Nashville next month for an unusual fundraiser. There will be a starting line and a finish line, but participants not only travel a distance much shorter than five kilometers; they also work with a team to pull a 30-foot truck along with them!

"A truck pull is such a perfect fundraising event for a group with our talents," said Mark Kirschner, CEO of Wheaton World Wide Moving. "The most recognizable symbol of a moving company is its trucks – so we're putting a competitive spin to our trucks and letting that fun-loving spirit do good for our two favorite nonprofits: Give Kids The World (GKTW) and Move For Hunger."

Several teams will race in multiple match-ups to pull a moving truck 100 feet across Lot R at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

"Olympia Moving & Storage is proud to maintain relationships with nonprofit and charitable foundations," said Michael Gilmartin, founder of Olympia Moving & Storage. "Whenever we have a chance to support missions like these – GKTW allows children with critical illnesses and their families make fun family memories and Move For Hunger delivers food to those experiencing hunger – there's not much to think about. We're happy to help."

Olympia Moving & Storage is online at www.olympiamoving.com and has locations across the country:

Boston : 17 Bridge Street, Watertown, MA , 02472 | 617-926-5555

: 17 Bridge Street, , 02472 | 617-926-5555 Washington, D.C. : 4814 Frolich Lane, Hyattsville, MD 20781 | 703-566-4391

4814 Frolich Lane, 20781 | 703-566-4391 Philadelphia : 66 Friars Blvd., Thorofare, NJ 08086 | 610-951-6090

: 66 Friars Blvd., 08086 | 610-951-6090 Austin : 1560 Long Vista Dr., Austin TX 78728 | 512-837-8296

About Wheaton World Wide Moving

The Wheaton Group is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services, with four household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines and Arpin Van Lines under its umbrella. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The van line is partner to approximately 400 Wheaton, Bekins, Stevens and Arpin agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com/why-wheaton/partners.

Dan Krechmer

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

617 231 1209

SOURCE Olympia Moving and Storage Inc

