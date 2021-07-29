Not-To-Be-Missed Celebration: Natural Grocers 66th Anniversary, August 12-14

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its 66th anniversary and what would be co-founder Margaret Isely's 100th birthday, Natural Grocers® invites the communities it serves to a three-day celebration from Thursday, August 12 through Saturday, August 14, 2021. The nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer has a lot to celebrate this year: 66 years of nutritional empowerment, free Nutrition Education, its good4u℠ Crew and its communities, the recently established non-profit organization, the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund, and much more.

Natural Grocers honors its 66th Anniversary with 3 days of deep discounts, giveaways, freebies and more, August 12-14 Tweet this Join Natural Grocers on August 12-14 for their 66th Anniversary Celebration. Community members are invited to enjoy the biggest sale of the year, giveaways (including a 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, or $30,000 cash), free ice cream and chocolate, and much more. Celebrate 66 year of empowering communities to take charge of their health, of providing free Nutrition Education, and of offering nutritionally sound, sustainably produced foods at Always Affordable prices.

Natural Grocers was founded on a dream to make a healthy and balanced lifestyle accessible and affordable for everyone. In 1955, co-founders Margaret and Philip Isely set out on that mission, going door to door with just $200, lending out nutrition books, and samples of whole grain bread. Today, the company, which is operated by the second and third generations of the Isely family, boasts 161 stores in 20 states, providing their communities with high-quality natural and organic groceries, supplements, household essentials, body care, and fresh 100% organic produce, along with free Nutrition Education.

To learn more about Natural Grocers, check out 66 Things You Didn't Know About Natural Grocers.

CELEBRATING IN NATURAL GROCERS STYLE

Infused with a birthday theme, the anniversary event gives customers plenty of reasons to celebrate, including the biggest sale of the year, free frozen treats, chocolate bars, and limited-edition reusable shopping bags, 5,800+ giveaways, including a 2021 Toyota® RAV4 Hybrid, or $30,000 cash, engaging contests, and more.

Natural Grocers' Biggest Sale of the Year: All customers will enjoy three days of Epic Savings℠ of up to 65% off on more than 80 popular groceries, vitamins and supplements, and body care products throughout the store such as C2O® Pure Coconut Water, Cocomels®, Seventh Generation® laundry detergent, Steaz® teas, multiple Natural Grocers Brand Products, NOW® essential oils, PATCH™ bandages, a variety of supplement brands, and much more.

Heroes in Aprons Fund – Natural Grocers is donating 1% of all sales from Thursday, August 12 to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund, a newly established non-profit organization which provides short term financial assistance to the company's good4u Crew members during unanticipated hardships and emergencies.

– Natural Grocers is donating 1% of all sales from to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund, a newly established non-profit organization which provides short term financial assistance to the company's good4u Crew members during unanticipated hardships and emergencies. I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for FREE Ice Cream i : On Thursday, August 12 , from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. , all customers will receive one free frozen treat, while supplies last. Frozen desserts include dairy and dairy-free selections from Alden's Organic®, GoodPop®, NadaMoo!®, and So Delicious®.

On , from , all customers will receive one free frozen treat, while supplies last. Frozen desserts include dairy and dairy-free selections from Alden's Organic®, GoodPop®, NadaMoo!®, and So Delicious®. Exclusive {N}power® ii Perks

Free Limited-Edition Reusable Shopping Bag : {N}power members will receive a newly designed limited edition 66 th Anniversary reusable bag with purchase.



Free Chocolate? Yes, Please! {N}power members will receive one free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Chocolate Bar (all flavors), while supplies last.

Count the Party Hats: Win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by counting the party hats sprinkled throughout the pages of the August good4u Health Hotline® magazine, which can be picked up at any Natural Grocers. To enter the contest, customers must simply fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at their local store by August 28, 2021 for a chance to win. A drawing among all entries with the correct number will determine the winner iii .

Free Nutrition Education: Health by Chocolate . Join Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) to learn about the nutritional benefits of chocolate and how high-quality chocolate in moderation may enhance food and support health. The class will be available starting Monday, August 2 at www.naturalgrocers.com/anniversary

. Join Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) to learn about the nutritional benefits of chocolate and how high-quality chocolate in moderation may enhance food and support health. The class will be available starting at www.naturalgrocers.com/anniversary Instagram Gift Card Giveaway: 10 customers will each win one $66 Natural Grocers gift cards by visiting @NaturalGrocers on Instagram and following the simple instructions on the giveaway post, between August 2 – 5.

GIVEAWAYS GALORE – MORE THAN 5,800 PRIZES!iv

A 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid or $30,000 cash, Peloton® Bike+, Yeti® coolers, Natural Grocers gift cards, Hydro Flasks, Apple® HomePod mini™, free groceries and swag—just a few of the 5,800 prizes Natural Grocers community members can win during the 66th anniversary celebration. To enter, customers need to fill out the Anniversary Sweepstakes form available at all Natural Grocers' locations between August 12 and August 14. A drawing among all entries will determine the winners of the following prizes:

Grand Prize: One winner, company-wide will be selected to win a 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, or $30,000 cash, courtesy of C20® Pure Coconut Water.

One winner, company-wide will be selected to win a 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, or cash, courtesy of C20® Pure Coconut Water. Company-wide Prizes : Company-wide winners will be selected to win one of two Peloton Bikes+, Essentials package and one-year subscription, one of ten Apple HomePod mini's, one of ten Rad Power® RadRunner 1 Electric Bikes, multiple YETI coolers, a Meier snowboard, and more.

: Company-wide winners will be selected to win one of two Peloton Bikes+, Essentials package and one-year subscription, one of ten Apple HomePod mini's, one of ten Rad Power® RadRunner 1 Electric Bikes, multiple YETI coolers, a Meier snowboard, and more. One Prize Each Per Store: One winner per store will be selected to win prizes such as a $66 Natural Grocers gift card, a backpack cooler, six months of Catalina Crunch cereal, an entire bag of Natural Grocers Brand Products, and much more.

Every hour on Thursday, August 12, good4u Crew at all stores will randomly gift a Natural Grocers branded 20 oz. Hydro Flask® to a customer at checkout.

For details and a complete list of prizes, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/anniversary

"Our anniversary, and celebration of our mother Margaret's birthday, has always been one of our favorite and biggest events of the year," remarked Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' Co-President. "But after the year we've all been through together, the celebration means more to us than ever. We are thankful for our community and the way they've supported our mission and our good4u Crew for 66 years, and we are looking forward to seeing them all during these fun-filled three days in August."

{N}power, Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345v.

For a Natural Grocers store directory, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/store-directory

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

i Limit one per customer August 12, 2021 only. While supplies last; no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law.

ii Limit one per {N}power customer August 12—14, 2021. While supplies last; no rainchecks.

iii No purchase necessary. Open only to legal respondents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. Sweepstakes starts on 8/6/2021 and ends on 8/28/2021. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

iv No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Sweepstakes starts on 8/12/2021 and ends on 8/14/2021. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes

v Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}power terms of use.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

