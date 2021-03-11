Notability's Latest Update Brings Powerful iPad Experience to Mac

Notability enables users to capture ideas and create seamless hand-written digital notes. And the new Mac app gives users all the great features they love on Notability for iPad.

"Mac Catalyst enables us to maintain feature parity across Apple devices, something we've wanted to offer for a long time," shared Marc Provost, Notability team director. "This can be especially useful for students who take notes on iPad and also use a Mac for studying. They can easily pick up where they left off with the same functionality and experience."

Notability on Mac now includes popular features like:

Shape Detection

Favorite Tools

Paper Backgrounds

Apple Pencil support using Sidecar

Digital planners, Handwriting Recognition, Stickers, Math Conversion and more available in the Notability Shop

Current users of Notability on iPad can download the new Mac version for free on the Mac App Store. New users can purchase Notability for the discounted price of $3.99 for a limited time (regularly $8.99), and enjoy the Notability experience on their Mac, iPad and iPhone for a single purchase. To learn more about Notability, visit www.notability.com

About Ginger Labs

Ginger Labs is a leading productivity app developer known for its best-selling app, Notability, and Twobird, an all-purpose inbox. Launched in 2010 with the first release of iPad, Notability is a powerful yet wonderfully simple app for handwritten notes and has been the most popular productivity software on the App Store since 2013. Ginger Labs' new app Twobird, elegantly handles emails, notes, reminders, and more in a distraction-free interface.

