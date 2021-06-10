Notable Labs to Attend BIO Digital 2021 Highlighting Predictive Technology Platform for Oncology

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable Labs Inc., a leader in technology-powered life science with a proprietary platform for predicting patient outcomes and accelerating precision drug development, today announced that it will be attending BIO Digital 2021, a key international biotech partnering event held virtually on June 14-18.

Notable Labs to present at BIO Digital 2021

During the conference, Notable will be seeking partnering opportunities to partner on and in-license investigational treatments for hematological cancers. Notable's focus is to achieve and accelerate their development by targeting patient populations who will respond based on its prediction technology platform.

Dr. Thomas Bock, CEO of Notable said, "This conference comes at a pivotal time to expand our collaboration with current and prospective partners and leverage the recent progress we achieved for our prediction platform capabilities." Matt De Silva, Founder and Executive Chairman of the board added, "In the past months we have advanced and grown extremely fast, propelling our insights across drug classes and diseases. We are thrilled to share that excitement with potential new collaborators."

The BIO Digital conference provides access to almost 3,000 U.S. and international life science companies. The virtual gathering of the global biotech industry provides access to key partners via BIO's One-on-One Partnering, critical education including policy, industry trends, breakthrough therapies, and patient access.

About NOTABLE

Notable is a technology-powered precision medicine company. Using its unique prediction technology platform, Notable is developing a new class of cancer medicines that are focused on the patients who are predicted to clinically respond. In June 2020, our team published early feasibility studies with Stanford University demonstrating 85% accuracy. Our platform thus enables the development of medicines with better patient outcomes, a faster development speed and less risk of failure - a leap for precision medicine.

Our investors include Builders Venture Capital, Founders Fund, First Round Capital, Y Combinator, B Capital Group, several prominent angels and seed-stage funds, and Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure, a venture philanthropy firm founded by Steve Case. Our offices and laboratory are located in Foster City in the center of the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more at notablelabs.com and follow us @notablelabs.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest advocacy organization representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

Contact

Caroline Bone

Notable Labs

[email protected]

415-851-2410





SOURCE Notable Labs