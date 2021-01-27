Notable Labs to Present Analysis of Hematologic Oncology Drug Sensitivity Data

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable Labs, which is redefining cancer treatment by taking a functional approach to precision oncology in hematological cancers, today announced that it is hosting a live webinar on February 9 to unveil their integrative data platform. The Notable data scientists will share an in-depth discussion on how data generated from the functional and multi-omic drug sensitivity screen for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) can be harnessed for biomarker discovery, improved drug development and complement patient mutational data for more precise treatment strategies.

"This webinar will highlight the integration of three technologies: a flow-cytometry drug sensitivity screen, DNA-Seq, and RNA-Seq," said CEO Laurie Heilmann. "By augmenting a stand-alone drug sensitivity screen with multi-omic data, Notable Labs is amassing a continually-growing dataset that ultimately will provide utility for drug development and patient care in AML and other hematologic oncology indications."

The webinar will cover how this dataset, containing samples with matched drug sensitivity, gene expression, and variant data, enables researchers to look at the relationships between different data types. The data analysis can then be used to discover biomarkers, look at patient population stratification, and gain a deeper understanding of how drug sensitivity is influenced by genetics and gene expression. Advanced registration is required. Please visit the registration page for more information.

