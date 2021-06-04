Notable Labs to Present at ASCO 2021 Highlighting Prediction Technology Platform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable Labs Inc., a leader in technology-powered life science with a proprietary platform for predicting patient outcomes and accelerating precision drug development, today announced top-line results from its clinical response prediction technology platform in a pediatric acute myeloid leukemia (AML) study to be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting to be held June 4-8. The data will be presented by Dr. Alexandra Stevens at Texas Children's Cancer Center and highlights the correlation of functional drug sensitivity screening using Notable's predictive technology platform with clinical outcomes of pediatric patients.

In the exploratory study, blood or bone marrow samples from 22 de novo pediatric AML patients prior to receiving pre-induction chemotherapy were processed using Notable's predictive technology platform. Chemosensitivity profiles across a broad spectrum of ex vivo conditions were analyzed and integrated into a predictive measure for individual patients. This measure of ex vivo drug sensitivity correlated with the patients' clinical results of minimal residual disease and one-year, relapse-free survival.

"Our collaboration with one of the leading pediatric medical centers further demonstrates the potential of Notable's prediction technology in identifying and fast-tracking combination therapies in a real-world situation," said Dr. Thomas Bock, CEO of Notable. Dr. Stevens added. "These results are a critical step forward towards our vision of precision medicine where treatments are focused on those patients who will clinically respond, especially for hard-to-treat patient populations."

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Poster Presentation

Title: Ex Vivo Drug Sensitivity Assay Correlates with Clinical Response in Pediatric AML

Session Name: Poster Session: Pediatric Oncology

Abstract Number: 10032

Presentation Time: Available beginning June 4, 2021

ABOUT NOTABLE

Notable is a leader in technology-powered life science with a proprietary platform for predicting patient outcomes and accelerating precision drug development for hard-to-treat hematological cancers. The unique functional drug sensitivity screening technology combines machine learning, automation and high-throughput screening directly on blood cell specimens to predict patient response to potential therapies. The ultimate aim is to determine the most precise and effective treatments for each patient's specific cancer. Notable's cutting-edge functional predictive technology platform developed by our world-class scientists and engineers, will expedite the precision drug discovery process and enable pharmaceutical companies to fast-track new therapies to patients. Learn more at notablelabs.com and follow us @notablelabs.

Contact

Caroline Bone

Notable Labs

[email protected]

415-851-2410

