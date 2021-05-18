Notch Health Aims to Make Personal Health Screening More Accessible
With a selection of at-home lab tests that cater to specific diets and unique needs, Notch encourages consumers to take control of their personal health.
May 18, 2021, 14:00 ET
SHORELINE, Wash., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Notch Health, a Seattle-based startup focused on making personal health more accessible, is introducing a unique collection of at-home health tests to the market. From screening for food sensitivities to vitamin deficiencies and airborne irritants, each test provides consumers with valuable and actionable information about their health.
"Every year, more than 95 million people in the U.S. look for new ways to improve their health without knowing where to begin," says Juan Zambrano, CEO at Notch Health. "Better health starts with better testing, so we're thrilled to play a role in revolutionizing the industry and empowering consumers to make more informed health decisions."
The initial assortment of products features a Vitamin D Test, Airborne Allergens Test, eight food sensitivity tests and an at-home COVID-19 Test. Included in the food sensitivity selection are two vegetarian-specific options that cater to those who follow a plant-based diet. There are also several cuisine-specific food sensitivity panels that test for ingredients commonly found in Mexican, Japanese and Chinese dishes.
"Accessibility and inclusivity are both extremely important to us," says Zambrano. "By streamlining the process and providing tests that cater to each individual we're hoping to encourage people to take a more active role in their health."
With more than 30 years of experience, Notch's lab partner is CLIA-certified and follows a series of advanced processes to ensure that each test is both accurate and precise. Notch also works with a network of independently certified physicians to approve each test in advance.
"Science is truly the foundation of everything we do," says Zambrano. "With the advanced technology and high standards that we have in place, I'm confident we're going to help a lot of people."
About Notch Health:
Notch is the personal health metrics company that empowers you to optimize your health through simplified, at-home testing and screening. We believe that personal health should be both straightforward and convenient, allowing you to enjoy the aspects of your life that matter most and take your personal health into your own hands.
Press Contact:
Maggy Lehmicke
[email protected]
206-629-5910
Website:
