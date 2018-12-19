Note Date Change: CannaTech Panama First Global Medical Cannabis Summit in Panama City, February 12-13, 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, December 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As the global medical cannabis market continues to expand exponentially and increasing numbers of countries around the globe legalize its use, including in Latin America, Panama's first-ever Medical Cannabis Summit will take place in Panama City, Tuesday, February 12 - Wednesday, 13, 2019 at the Central Hotel in Casco Viejo, the capital's unique Old Quarter which is UNESCO World Heritage Site.

CannaTech Panama will bring together industry leaders from Latin America and around the world known for their significant and ground-breaking contributions to the global medical cannabis market in all fields.

The Summit will cover the most current industry topics including Agricultural Tech and Innovation, Business and Finance, Policy and Regulation, Science and Medicine.

"Latin America is a key and growing player in the exploding cannabis field. Medical cannabis is legal in 9 Latin American countries and that list is fast growing. According to the research consultancy Prohibition Partners, it's estimated that the region's cannabis market will be worth $12.7 billion in 2028 while the medical cannabis market is forecast to be worth $8.5 billion within the decade. We are thrilled to bring some of the world's leading companies and investors to Panama to meet with their counterparts to discuss a range of business and technological issues. I could not be prouder to bring CannaTech to Panama and work with like-minded professionals who understand the immense global health and business potential of medical cannabis moving forward," said Saul Kaye, Founder and CEO of iCAN: Israel-Cannabis.

About CannaTech

CannaTech is the only Medical Cannabis event of its kind with a global focus that offers senior industry leaders, medical and scientific experts, and new ventures the platform to come together, drive innovation, form partnerships and promote knowledge exchange.

About iCAN: Israel-Cannabis

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is a leading Israeli developer of cannabis-based formulations, clinical trials and cannabis testing. iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's Canna-Technology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, London, Sydney and now Panama.

