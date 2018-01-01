Noted Entrepreneurs & Business Leaders Join America's Best 401k Board

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Best 401k has formed a new Board of Advisors, comprised of prominent business leaders who are providing expertise and support to help modernize the 401(k) industry and eliminate unnecessarily high 401(k) fees for small businesses and their employees.

The members of the Board of Advisors include:

Marc Benioff , Chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management.

, Chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management. Carter and Courtney Reum , bestselling authors and Founders of M13, a diversified venture and brand acceleration firm based in Los Angeles .

, bestselling authors and Founders of M13, a diversified venture and brand acceleration firm based in . Tony Robbins , world-renowned peak performance strategist and author of the No. 1 New York Times Bestsellers UNSHAKEABLE: Your Financial Freedom Playbook and MONEY: Master the Game .

, world-renowned peak performance strategist and author of the No. 1 New York Times Bestsellers and . Shelley Zalis , CEO of The Female Quotient, a business committed to connecting women in business and advancing equality in the workplace.

"America's Best 401k is leveling the playing field by bringing a next-generation, low-cost platform to small businesses across America," said Marc Benioff, Chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce.

America's Best 401k is disrupting many of the large 401(k) plan providers with a modern 401(k) platform that eliminates brokers and other unnecessary middlemen, and instead sells directly to business owners. The platform provides small and midsize companies with the opportunity to have equal access to the same low-cost index funds that are typically only found in extremely large plans (such as those offered by Fortune 500 companies). The net result is a significant reduction in fees which can add hundreds of thousands, and even millions, of dollars back into the hands of plan participants and their families over time.

"After interviewing over 50 of the world's greatest financial minds for MONEY: Master the Game, it became crystal clear that the 401(k) industry needs its own Blockbuster/Netflix moment—a disruption that drives costs down and democratizes the best of what the 401(k) has to offer," said Tony Robbins. "The 401(k) is a wonderful tool, but many of the existing providers have been draining participant accounts with excessive fees for far too long."

"More than 90 million Americans are relying on the 401(k) as their primary retirement vehicle, and it's extremely important that the epidemic of high fees eroding accounts comes to an end," said Courtney Reum, Co-Founder of M13. "For that reason, I am very excited to join the mission."

"We are grateful for the votes of confidence we have received from the respected and successful business leaders who comprise our Board of Advisors," said Tom Zgainer, CEO and Founder of America's Best 401k. "Their experience, insight, and dedication will prove invaluable in our quest to educate business owners and their employees about how much money is depleted from their retirement accounts by 401(k) plan providers who often prioritize profits over people."

"Equality in the workplace is not only about gender, it's about equal opportunity," said Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient. "401(k) plan participants who choose to work for smaller businesses should not be penalized with high fees and limited access to great investment options simply because of their choice of employer."

In addition, America's Best 401k has established a Board of Ambassadors comprised of influential figures in various industries who share the firm's commitment to ensuring their peers and employees have access to a modernized 401(k) plan. For more information, visit http://americasbest401k.com/board-of-ambassadors/.

About America's Best 401k

We are a next-generation provider bringing a modern 401(k) plan to companies small and large. We eliminate unnecessary middlemen so that you get to keep more of your hard-earned money. Our high-tech/high-touch approach combines on-demand, one-on-one financial advice with easy-to-use technology—eliminating cafeteria-style meetings with stale donuts and glossy brochures that no one reads. We want your plan to be the difference between simply retiring comfortably and living the dream … your dream.

For more information, visit www.americasbest401k.com.

