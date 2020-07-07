Noted Litigation Firm Cunningham Bounds Investigates Elmiron® Eye Damage Claims

MOBILE, Ala., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Cunningham Bounds would like to announce that it is actively investigating claims about eye damage linked to Elmiron®, which is primarily composed of pentotan polysulfate sodium (PPS). With a nationwide reputation for winning billions on behalf of injury victims, Cunningham Bounds is ready to represent eye injury victims in lawsuits against Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Elmiron®.

In May 2018, a peer-reviewed clinical study in Opthalmology first suggested that there was a link between PPS exposure and "pigmentary maculopathy," a progressive eye disorder that leads to vision loss and blindness. Over the last two years, several other clinical studies have connected long-term use of Elmiron® – the only drug currently approved to treat a bladder condition called interstitial cystitis – with pigmentary maculopathy. In June 2020, Janssen Pharmaceuticals even added a warning label to Elmiron® acknowledging the risk to users.

Common side effects associated with pigmentary maculopathy:

Dark spots in vision field

Difficulty reading or adjusting to dim lighting

Loss of color perception

Persistent eye strain during reading and other activities

Blurred vision, particularly in the central vision field

Blindness

Because PPS is the only known cause of pigmentary maculopathy, this condition is often misdiagnosed as age-related macular degeneration or pattern dystrophy, making it harder for eye injury victims to get the treatment they need. If you or your loved ones have taken Elmiron® and developed vision loss or blindness, you could be entitled to pursue a lawsuit against Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

To consult with Cunningham Bounds about a potential claim, visit the firm's website at https://www.cunninghambounds.com/. Consultations are free.

