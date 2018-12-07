Noted Water Strategy Expert Will Sarni To Serve on Project WET Foundation Board of Directors

BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Will Sarni, a global thought leader on water strategy and innovation, has joined the Project WET Foundation Board of Directors. The founder and CEO of Water Foundry, which advises companies on water-related risks and invests in digital water technologies that address water scarcity and quality issues Will becomes the ninth member of the global water education nonprofit's Board of Directors.

"Will Sarni is an internationally recognized water sustainability expert known for his 'out-of-the-box' thinking and practical solutions for solving the complex water issues facing our world," said Tom Cooper, Project WET Foundation Board Chair and Senior Environmental Health and Safety Manager for Lam Research Corporation. "We are absolutely thrilled to have him join us as a board member, and we look forward to having Will's help in furthering our mission of educating the world about water."

Before launching Water Foundry Will founded and led DOMANI, a sustainability strategy firm that was acquired by Deloitte Consulting. At Deloitte, he founded the water strategy practice which provided services to U.S. and non-U.S. multinationals on quantifying and mitigating water-related risks.

Will has authored numerous books and articles and presented on such topics as the value of water, innovations in digital water technology, the circular economy and the energy-water-food nexus. He is also the author of a forthcoming book, Digital Water: New Technologies for a More Resilient, Secure and Equitable Water Future, which Routledge will publish in 2019.

Will joins a Board that reflects the Project WET Foundation's core beliefs that water is for all water users and that water resources management and education are crucial to a healthy and sustainable environment and economic prosperity. All water user categories and diverse geographic regions as well as government agencies and private enterprise are represented. Other members of the Board include a NASA astronaut recently returned from the International Space Station, senior executives from the mining and semiconductor industries, a university water education expert, and retired leaders from Black & Veatch, Nestlé Waters, USAID and USDA.

About the Project WET Foundation:

Since 1984, the Project WET Foundation has been dedicated to reaching children, parents, teachers and community members with action-oriented water education to enable every child to understand and value water, ensuring a sustainable future. Project WET ("WET" stands for "Water Education for Teachers") is active in all 50 U.S. states and more than 70 countries worldwide. Learn more at http://www.projectwet.org.

Media Contact:

Nicole Rosenleaf Ritter

406.585.4115

205780@email4pr.com

SOURCE Project WET Foundation

Related Links

http://www.projectwet.org

