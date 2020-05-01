Noteflight Partners With MatchMySound to Add Performance Assessment to Online Music Notation Software

BOSTON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noteflight announced today an integration with MatchMySound™ technology to add SoundCheck™ performance assessment to their online music notation software. This integration will provide instant feedback on the performance of any Noteflight score - including ratings for pitch, rhythm, and intonation - which can be used for assessment.

"Noteflight's robust online music notation software combined with Hal Leonard's vast catalog of music and SoundCheck assessment is a huge win for musicians of all ages," says John Mlynczak, Managing Director of Noteflight, a Hal Leonard company. "We are building an unparalleled single solution where learning to both create and perform music is seamlessly integrated."

"The sophisticated feedback provided by our MatchMySound technology is an ideal fit for both Noteflight and Hal Leonard and we are thrilled to partner with the leaders in publishing and online music notation to offer SoundCheck," added David Smolover, CEO of Accelerando, the owners of MatchMySound.

SoundCheck will be added to both Noteflight Learn and Noteflight Premium subscriptions in the coming months. In addition, Noteflight will continue to enhance Noteflight Learn and expand available Hal Leonard content to support teachers, students, and musicians. You can follow the development through Noteflight's SoundCheck Blog.

About Noteflight

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Somerville, MA, Noteflight is dedicated to reinventing the way people create, share, teach, sell, purchase, and now learn to play notated music. Noteflight has over 4.8 million users and addresses both individual music-makers and music educators at all levels with its family of products, available by online subscription. Noteflight also provides a marketplace to purchase and sell music all as digital Noteflight notation files. Hal Leonard acquired Noteflight in 2014 and continues to invest in growth for both the education and consumer music markets. For more information, visit www.noteflight.com.

About Hal Leonard

Founded in 1947, Hal Leonard is the world's largest music print publisher and digital content provider, producing educational publications, songbooks, sheet music, reference books, DVDs, magazines, eBooks, digital sheet music, apps and more. The company is also a major distributor of music technology products, selling and marketing the most popular software, hard goods and accessories available today, to musicians and recording enthusiasts around the world. In its more than one million available publications and products, Hal Leonard represents many of the world's best known and most respected publishers, artists, songwriters, arrangers and manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI and also has domestic offices in Winona, MN; San Francisco; Austin; and Boston, and offices abroad in Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. For more information, visitwww.halleonard.com.

About Accelerando

Accelerando is a music education company that specializes in music assessment technology. Its flagship practice and feedback technology, MatchMySound, powers the apps Achieve Music, Dohrey.me, MusicFirst's PracticeFirst, Piano Adventures' Sightreading Coach, My Choral Coach, and Marching Band Pro. Accelerando also works with School of Rock, one of the world's largest music lesson providers. The company recently developed Songley, an app that is transforming the relationship between performing artists and their fans. The company's mission is to make learning fun, exciting, and affordable, and proudly serves its solutions to publishers, schools, private teachers, student musicians and hobbyists worldwide.

