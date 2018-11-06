Nothing Bundt Cakes And Coton Colors Launch Exclusive Serveware Line

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing Bundt Cakes, offering handcrafted bundt cakes made with the finest ingredients, has launched an exclusive line of handmade table setting and serveware products designed by Coton Colors in all 270+ Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries.

The collection of 17 handmade pieces includes unique mugs, cake stands and plates, platters, tumblers and ornaments that align with Coton Colors' goal to "never miss an opportunity to celebrate every day" and Nothing Bundt Cakes' mission to bring joy to every bakery guest.

"We have been fans of Coton Colors' beautiful designs for some time, and many of our bakeries already sell pieces from their collection to help guests further personalize their special celebrations," said Nothing Bundt Cakes co-founder and Chairman of the Board Dena Tripp. "We wanted to create this partnership and expand our Coton Colors offerings because we have such similar missions – they are literally the cake stand to our cake."

Nothing Bundt Cakes and Coton Colors also share strikingly parallel backgrounds. Both were started by women entrepreneurs as home-based businesses, both have become nationally known brands, and both remain founder-led, with a strong emphasis on family and celebrations.

"At Coton Colors, our designs are created to encourage people to celebrate life's milestones, both big and small," said Coton Colors Founder and CEO Laura Johnson. "Our partnership with Nothing Bundt Cakes feels like such a natural fit, and we look forward to helping their guests enhance their sweet celebrations."

The products are available in all Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries. A bakery locator is available at https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/bakeries.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in Las Vegas in 1997 by friends Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz and offers premium, high-quality bundt cakes, available in a variety of sizes and classic flavors through more than 270 corporate and franchised bakeries in 32 U.S. states and Canada. Nothing Bundt Cakes has been named to several prestigious industry lists, including Franchise Business Review's "Top 50 Franchises" and "Top 40 Food Franchises"; Franchise Times' "Fast and Serious" for the third year in a row; Restaurant Business' "The Future 50"; and numerous local and regional vote-driven "best of" lists. The brand has also been featured by national media such as Entrepreneur, The Wall Street Journal and CBS' "The Talk." For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit http://franchise.nothingbundtcakes.com.

About Coton Colors

Coton Colors is a lifestyle brand founded in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1997 by CEO Laura Johnson, an entrepreneurial artisan. Her motto, "Never miss an opportunity to celebrate every day," is the inspiration and driving force for all the products they design and manufacture. From its inception, Coton Colors relied on Johnson's family ties to make it a successful endeavor. These ties remain today with her father, mother, sister, nieces and daughters working beside her, and the company flourishes as a true family business. Coton Colors products are some of the most coveted pieces for discerning hostesses and original gift seekers across the nation. They are available in more than 3,000 stores nationwide as well as in the company's family-owned flagship stores located in Tallahassee, Florida; Tampa, Florida; and Atlanta, as well as on their website www.Coton-Colors.com. Read all about the Coton Colors Lifestyle on the blog https://coton-colors.com/blog and be inspired by following Coton Colors on Pinterest, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Nikki Richardson or Haley Bookout

nikki@spmcommunications.com or haley@spmcommunications.com

817-329-3257

SOURCE Nothing Bundt Cakes

Related Links

http://www.nothingbundtcakes.com

