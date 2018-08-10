Notice: 1st Quarter Results of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019
Prospect Co., Ltd.
05:27 ET
ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, August 10, 2018
Prospect Co., Ltd., has announced 1st quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 on August 10, 2018. Please find the link below for more details:
http://www.prospectjapan.co.jp/ir/pdf/daiichishihanki180810_e.pdf
Representative Director, President: Curtis Freeze
(Security Code: 3528, 2nd Section of TSE)
Contact: Representative Director, Managing Director, Masato Tabata
TEL: 03(3470)8411 (Main)
