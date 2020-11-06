Notice of Allowance issued for one of several pending patent applications for the SixFix® Circular Fixator

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMDT Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce the recent issuance of a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for one of its several pending patent applications on its SixFix® Circular Fixator. When this patent issues it will join a growing portfolio of other AMDT US and foreign patents that protect the SixFix® Circular Fixator, the SixFix® Deformity Analysis and Correction Software and the AMDT Mini-Rail Fixator System.

AMDT Holdings continues to aggressively add to its stable of pending US and foreign patent applications to expand its protective reach as new commercial developments supplement its family of External Fixation products.

To learn more about AMDT and our technologies, please visit www.AMDTHoldings.com.

For more information contact:

Patrick Mullaney

President/CEO

Office: 901-853-4366

Email: [email protected]

SixFix is a trademark of AMDT Holdings, Inc.

SOURCE AMDT Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.amdtholdings.com

