Notice Of Convocation Of The 109th Annual Shareholders Meeting

You are cordially invited to attend the 109th Annual Shareholders Meeting of The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd. (the "Bank"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights by mail or by electronic method (via the Internet). Please review the attached Reference Documents for the Shareholders Meeting and exercise your voting rights in the manner described below by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. JST 2. Place: The Large Hall, 7F, Temporary Head Office of the Bank,

1-7, Nishikaniya 1-chome, Minami-ku, Hiroshima-shi, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: The Business Report, Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Bank's 109th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) and results of audits by the Financial Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Board Proposals to be resolved: Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Election of Nine Directors

Proposal 3: Election of One Company Auditor

Proposal 4: Incorporation of a Wholly Owning Parent Company by Share Transfer

*** PLEASE REFER TO THE ATTACHED PDF FOR A COPY OF THE FULL NOTICE AND PRESENTATION ***

The transformation to a holding company structure described in this notice and the accompanying presentation involves securities of a foreign company. The offer is subject to disclosure requirements of a foreign country that are different from those of the United States. Financial statements included in this document, if any, have been prepared in accordance with foreign accounting standards that may not be comparable to the financial statements of United States companies.

It may be difficult for you to enforce your rights and any claim you may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws, since the issuer is located in a foreign country and some or all of its officers and directors are residents of a foreign country. You may not be able to sue a foreign company or its officers or directors in a foreign court for violations of the U.S. securities laws. It may be difficult to compel a foreign company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

You should be aware that the issuer may purchase securities otherwise than in connection with the transformation to a holding company structure, such as in the open market or through privately negotiated purchases.

This notice and the accompanying presentation have been translated from the Japanese-language original documents for reference purposes only. In the event of any conflict or discrepancy between these documents and the Japanese-language originals, the Japanese-language originals shall prevail in all respects.

(Securities code: 8379)



Toshio Heya

President

The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.

3-8, Kamiya-cho 1-chome, Nakaku,

Hiroshima-shi, Japan

