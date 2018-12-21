Notice of Data Incident Regarding the Podiatric Offices of Bobby Yee

MONTEREY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Podiatric Offices of Bobby Yee announced today that it was subject to a data incident, which may have potentially exposed some information of clients and individuals.

What Happened?

On Monday, October 29th, 2018, the Podiatric Offices of Bobby Yee was the victim of a ransomware attack which resulted in the unauthorized alteration and potential corruption of their medical files, including patient personal information. Importantly, there is no evidence suggesting that personal or medical information was viewed or exfiltrated.

What Information Was Involved?

The altered information may have included first name, last name, address, telephone number, age, gender, date of birth, Social Security number, health insurance policy number, and patient medical records.

What Are We Doing.

Once we became aware, we promptly took steps to protect your personal information and to determine the nature and scope of the issue. If there is indeed any alteration or corruption of your personal information, we may need to reconfirm or reconstruct the information, including your medical information.

What You Can Do.

The Podiatric Offices of Bobby Yee recommends those potentially impacted take the following steps:

1. Establish free 90-day fraud alerts with the three credit reporting bureaus. Their telephone numbers and websites are:

2. Consider placing a credit freeze on your accounts which will make it more difficult for someone to open an account. For more information: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0497-credit-freeze-faqs

3. If you become a victim or suspect identity theft, file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at https://identitytheft.gov and law enforcement. The FTC also provides detailed and specific information about identity theft at their website, which we recommend you review.

Lastly, you are entitled to a free credit report every year from each of these agencies at: www.annualcreditreport.com

For More Information.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please call toll free number 877-845-8111 Monday through Friday, from 6:00 A.M. to 6 P.M. PST. You may also write the Podiatric Offices of Bobby Yee at 880 Cass St., # 201, Monterey, California 93940.

We regret any concern or inconvenience this matter may have caused you and appreciate your patience and understanding.

SOURCE The Podiatric Offices of Bobby Yee