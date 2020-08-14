Notice of Payment Card Incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown values the relationship we have with our customers and takes the security of payment card data very seriously. We are notifying a small group of our customers of an incident involving payment card data of some customers who stayed at The Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown. This notice explains what occurred, measures we have taken, and steps customers may consider taking as well.

The Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown uses a payment system that is EMV enabled and uses encryption for in-person payment transactions. There are some scenarios where payment card information is entered by typing and not by inserting a card into the card reader. We learned on May 28, 2020 that malware that logs keystrokes had been installed on one of the three computers at our front desk. So for the infrequent instances where payment card information was typed-in on this one computer, the keylogger would record what was typed and then send that information out of the network. We believe the keylogger was installed on this computer in 2019 before we purchased this property.

The customer information recorded by the keylogger may include name, address, phone number, payment card number, expiration date, and potentially email address. We are mailing letters to those customers we were able to identify. We were not able to identify addresses for some, so we are providing this notice.

We want to assure our customers that we take this incident seriously. In addition to the secure payment technology we had already implemented at the property, we are taking steps to implement additional measures to strengthen our training and processes. In addition, we notified law enforcement and continue to support their investigation.

It is always advisable for customers to review their payment card statements for any unauthorized activity and immediately report any unauthorized charges to their card issuer using the number provided on the back of the payment card.

We regret that this incident occurred and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.

For more information regarding this incident, customers may visit https://www.cambrianashville.com/legal-notice.

