UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS

JOSEPH PRAUSE, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,





Plaintiff, Case No. 4:17-cv-02368



v. CLASS ACTION



TECHNIPFMC PLC, TORE HALVORSEN, MARYANN T. MANNEN, DOUGLAS J. PFERDEHIRT, and DIANNE B. RALSTON Honorable Alfred H. Bennett



Defendants.



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PURCHASERS AND ACQUIRERS OF TECHNIPFMC PLC COMMON STOCK DURING THE PERIOD FROM JANUARY 16, 2017 THROUGH AND INCLUDING JULY 24, 2017 (THE "CLASS PERIOD").

Excluded from the Class are the defendants, officers and directors of TechnipFMC and members of their immediate families and their legal representative, heirs, successors or assigns, and any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Court"), entered March 9, 2020, certifying the above action as a Class Action (the "Action"). This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated. Accordingly, no claim form need be filed at this time.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights are affected by this Action and you may have the right to participate in any recovery. You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class by sending a request for exclusion postmarked by July 25, 2020 in accordance with the directions set forth in a more detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action, which is available on the website, www.technipfmcsecuritieslitigation.com. That Notice of Pendency of Class Action describes the Class Action and your rights with respect thereto.

If you have not received a Postcard Notice by mail, please contact us in writing:

TechnipFMC Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

PO Box 91369

Seattle, WA 98111

[email protected]

www.technipfmcsecuritieslitigation.com

Telephone: 1-877-545-0232

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Class Counsel:

Austin Van, Esq.

POMERANTZ LLP

600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, New York 10016

Telephone: 212-661-1100

Facsimile: 212-661-8665

Inquiries should not be directed to the Court, the Clerk's office, the Defendants, or Defendants' counsel. If you have any questions, visit www.technipfmcsecuritieslitigation.com or call toll-free at 1-877-545-0232.

By Order of the Court

United States District Court

Southern District of Texas

