Notice of third quarter 2018 results and conference call

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom will announce its third quarter results for the period ending 30 September 2018, on 23 October 2018 at approximately 22:00 (Stockholm) / 21:00 (London) / 16:00 (New York) via a press release.

The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on 24 October 2018 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (New York).

The conference call will be webcast at www.millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574 Luxembourg: +352-2786-1336

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105 US: +1-323-794-2423

The access code is: 2980751

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from 24 October 2018 at:

Sweden: +46(0)8-5199-3077 UK: +44(0)207-660-0134 US: +1-719-457-0820

Replay passcode is: 2980751

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh,

Corporate Communications Director

+1-305-476-7352 / +1-305-302-2858

press@millicom.com

Investors:

Michel Morin,

VP Investor Relations

+352-277 59094

investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon,

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44-20-3249-2460

investors@millicom.com

