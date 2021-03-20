Notice of Website Renewal by TRiCERA

TOKYO, March 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With this renewal, the overall design of the website has been updated. The top page has been reorganized by categories and simplified with new design, and in addition to a user interface and user experience that allow users to easily find information, the new site engages users through visual communication.

Also, the brand name has been changed from "TRiCERA.net" to "TRiCERA ART" which most describes the company's philosophy "Creativity has No Boundaries".

TRiCERA, Inc.

The "Creativity has No Boundaries" introduces our personnel and culture from various viewpoints, including systems that allow artists to sell artworks globally and enable users to collect artworks of artists from over 80 countries.

TRiCERA will make continuous efforts to provide better information through the website to meet the needs and changes of the market.

Company name: TRiCERA Inc.

CEO: Tai Iguchi

Head office: SDS Takanawa Building, 3-22-5 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-0074, Japan Date of establishment: November 2018

Capital (including capital reserve): 138 million yen

Business description:

Operation of TRiCERA ART, a global art online marketplace for contemporary art.

Website: https://www.tricera.net

Public Relations: Yusuke Maji

Mail: [email protected]

