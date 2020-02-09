Notice on The 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair

ZHONGSHAN, China, Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guzhen Lighting Expo Co., Ltd. continues to closely monitor the developments of the Novel Coronavirus which first emerged from Wuhan, China in December of 2019.

The safety of the customers and the staff is always their top priority. As such, precautions and safety measures as recommended by the local Departments of Health in Guangdong and China as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) seriously are being taken.

As the Organizer of The 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (hereinafter Guzhen Lighting Fair), scheduled on Mar 18th – 21st 2020, in Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, Guzhen Lighting Fair will closely be in line with the efforts by the Chinese Government to control and limit the spread of this infectious disease and continues to monitor the developing situation and remains in close communication with the relevant local government bodies and other key stakeholders.

Once confirmed, the schedule of the 25th Guzhen Lighting Fair will be announced, and Guzhen Lighting Fair will assist you in any arrangements.

Guzhen Lighting Fair wishes to thank each and every customer and greatly appreciates their patience and understanding.

SOURCE China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair

