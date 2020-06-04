Notice: Precigen Announces Date and Location Change for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and taking into account guidance and protocols issued by public health and government authorities, Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been changed to a virtual meeting to be held on June 19, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

To access, participate in, vote, and comment or ask questions at the Annual Meeting, shareholders must visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PGEN2020 and enter the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice that they previously received. The Annual Meeting will be held solely by means of remote communication, via the Internet, with no physical, in-person meeting.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed to shareholders, shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 24, 2020 are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting. Online access to the live audio webcast will open shortly prior to the start of the Annual Meeting.

The proposals to be voted on at the Annual Meeting remain the same as those set forth in the proxy materials previously distributed to shareholders. The proxy card or voting instruction form included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in the date and format of the meeting, but may continue to be used to vote the shares on the proposals to be presented at the virtual Annual Meeting. Shareholders who have previously voted do not need to take any further action.

Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, it is important that their shares are represented at the meeting and voted. Precigen encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting by internet, phone, or mail as described in the proxy materials and to submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting.

